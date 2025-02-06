Blue Jay and Tiny Snowflake

The tiny snowflake on the blue jay breast feathers made me choose this shot from so many taken today through the glass storm door.





"This common, large songbird is familiar to many people, with its perky crest; blue, white, and black plumage; and noisy calls. Blue Jays are known for their intelligence and complex social systems with tight family bonds. Their fondness for acorns is credited with helping spread oak trees after the last glacial period."





For the Record,

This day came in snowing, accumulating to only about an inch or so of fresh snow. The birds have been busy, especially the Blue Jays hunting for peanuts.





All hands horrified by the Lame Duck Bully and his henchmen.