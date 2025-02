Loft Studio Sleeper

Raven was my dozing critic today when I worked on my Swedish path painting. It's a path down to a West Coast fjord in a lovely rural area not far from Uddevalla. It was not swimming weather in December, but we hope to be back again and test the waters.







This day came in sunny and warmer. The forecast looks like a real snowstorm Saturday night into Sunday afternoon.



All hands Beyond horrified at the coup going on!