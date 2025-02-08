Previous
Drip ... by berelaxed
Photo 3634

Drip ...

Waiting for the snow to fall tonight.

For the Record,
This day came in a bit warmer, lots of melting, but snow on the way tonight.

All hands worried for The United States
8th February 2025 8th Feb 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
995% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact