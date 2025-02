Snowy Snow Owl

T noticed this 'snow bird' that landed on our Green Man planter while we were enjoying blueberry pancakes this snowy Sunday morning. It looks so much like the Snowy Owls we have on Duxbury Beach during the winter, gorgeous visitors from the far north. This owl is snow on an ornamental cabbage from the fall!



For the Record,

This day came in with light snow.





All hands absolutely in need of our Comfort Cat, Raven in these difficult times.