Winter Robin

"Springtime singer or snowy sentinel? The American Robin may be one of North America's most familiar songbirds, yet its wintering patterns raise a common question: Do robins migrate?

The answer is yes and no. We associate robins with spring for good reason: In many places, they arrive with the warm weather. But that doesn't mean all of these birds escape winter's bite.

Unlike long-distance migrants and many hummingbirds, which head south en masse during the fall, robins react to winter's onset in two ways.

Many retreat southward. Northern Canada empties of robins, while areas far to the south like Texas and Florida receive large winter flocks. But those making the journey are not lured by warmer temperatures: Robins can withstand extremely cold temperatures, adding warm, downy feathers to their plumage. The real motivation is food, or rather the lack of it. As their warm-weather diet of earthworms and insects wanes, robins begin searching for fresh supplies."

This day came in dark, with rain eventually that washed away some of our snow.





All Hands upset. Today he dismantled the Department of Education and this old teacher cried.