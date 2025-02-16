Previous
Seekers of Shelter by berelaxed
Photo 3642

Seekers of Shelter

These two starlings were brilliant. They perched on the sparrow houses under the shelter of the barn roof to try to dry their soaked feathers. They stayed about ten minutes out of the deluge that ruined their day and ours.

We are in the midst of the worst coastal winter weather mix. Snow followed by heavy, heavy rain. Now, our temps are falling below freezing for the coming week. It will be life on a skating rink, the terror of falling...but at least tomorrow is a holiday, marking Washington and Lincoln's birthdays.

For the Record,
This day came in with heavy rain on top of the snow we got last night. Now the temps are hitting freezing and below.

All hands exhausted by the damage to our democratic way of life.
16th February 2025 16th Feb 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
997% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
We had more snow about 12 inches. The winds for the next two days are going to be bad. Good capture
February 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact