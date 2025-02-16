Seekers of Shelter

These two starlings were brilliant. They perched on the sparrow houses under the shelter of the barn roof to try to dry their soaked feathers. They stayed about ten minutes out of the deluge that ruined their day and ours.



We are in the midst of the worst coastal winter weather mix. Snow followed by heavy, heavy rain. Now, our temps are falling below freezing for the coming week. It will be life on a skating rink, the terror of falling...but at least tomorrow is a holiday, marking Washington and Lincoln's birthdays.



For the Record,

This day came in with heavy rain on top of the snow we got last night. Now the temps are hitting freezing and below.



All hands exhausted by the damage to our democratic way of life.