Plymouth Protest

Today is a Federal holiday marking the birthdays of two beloved past presidents, Washington and Lincoln. We spent the early afternoon in Plymouth, Massachusetts protesting with the organization, Indivisible, the current corrupt occupant of our White House.



Four hundred and five years ago, my Pilgrim ancestors landed (supposedly) at this spot, resisting King James I and religious persecution. Today we resisted Trump, Musk and the asleep at the wheel Republicans in Congress. It was uplifting and important, we were one group among many in our nation today. We will defy them and their unchecked cruelty to save our DEMOCRACY and Rule of Law.



For the Record,

This day came in extremely cold and windy with ice coating all the ground surfaces.



All hands proud of the people we protested with today. We must keep hope in our hearts.