Comfort Cats by berelaxed
Photo 3644

Comfort Cats

"Cats never strike a pose that isn't photogenic."
~ Lillian Jackson Braun


One real, one a French stuffy and one snoozing under that bed.

For the Record,
This day came in with frigid temperatures and bitter winds. Every inch of ground is coated with ice. I'm happily housebound.

All hands struggling to understand how we will go on with all of our federal agencies depleted by Musk-Rat's TraitorTots.
18th February 2025 18th Feb 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Elyse Klemchuk
Hello, Raven and your friend! Hello to Fianna too!
February 18th, 2025  
Betsey ace
@kchuk That's Cricket!
February 18th, 2025  
