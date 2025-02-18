Comfort Cats

"Cats never strike a pose that isn't photogenic."

~ Lillian Jackson Braun





One real, one a French stuffy and one snoozing under that bed.



For the Record,

This day came in with frigid temperatures and bitter winds. Every inch of ground is coated with ice. I'm happily housebound.



All hands struggling to understand how we will go on with all of our federal agencies depleted by Musk-Rat's TraitorTots.