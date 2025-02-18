Sign up
Previous
Photo 3644
Comfort Cats
"Cats never strike a pose that isn't photogenic."
~ Lillian Jackson Braun
One real, one a French stuffy and one snoozing under that bed.
For the Record,
This day came in with frigid temperatures and bitter winds. Every inch of ground is coated with ice. I'm happily housebound.
All hands struggling to understand how we will go on with all of our federal agencies depleted by Musk-Rat's TraitorTots.
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
comfortcatsravenadadastuffie
Elyse Klemchuk
Hello, Raven and your friend! Hello to Fianna too!
February 18th, 2025
Betsey
ace
@kchuk
That's Cricket!
February 18th, 2025
