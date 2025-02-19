Previous
Ice by berelaxed
Photo 3645

Ice

It seems like this scene everywhere is saying...

"The Ice Is Coming For Your Limbs...branch or human!"


For the Record,
This day came in sunny and a bit warmer, but the ice fields continue to terrify!

All hands think that the inhabitant of the Oval and his Musk-rat and TraitorTots henchmen have hearts and veins filled with ice. Their cruelty is unconscionable.
19th February 2025 19th Feb 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
998% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KV ace
The patterns in the ice are quite interesting… lovely composition too.
February 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact