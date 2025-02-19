Sign up
Photo 3645
Ice
It seems like this scene everywhere is saying...
"The Ice Is Coming For Your Limbs...branch or human!"
For the Record,
This day came in sunny and a bit warmer, but the ice fields continue to terrify!
All hands think that the inhabitant of the Oval and his Musk-rat and TraitorTots henchmen have hearts and veins filled with ice. Their cruelty is unconscionable.
19th February 2025
19th Feb 25
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
ice
KV
ace
The patterns in the ice are quite interesting… lovely composition too.
February 19th, 2025
