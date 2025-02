A Spot of Yellow

Pine Warblers are well named—they spend most of their time in pine trees. This can be in pine forests or in deciduous woods with pine mixed in. They are found in similar habitats in winter, but also visit backyards and come to bird feeders to eat seeds and suet.

~aboutbirds.org





This bright little one cheered me up on a bleak and icy day.



For the Record,

This day came in dark and dreary, no melting today. We're going to venture out to a new Thai restaurant that just opened close by.





All hands feeling very upset and sad.