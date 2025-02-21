Sign up
Photo 3647
Red in the Gold Thread
The male Northern Cardinal is perhaps responsible for getting more people to open up a field guide than any other bird. ~allaboutbirds.org
For the Record,
This day came in with a weak sun that melted a bit of the ice fields surrounding the house.
All hands really dislike cruel people and really love Maine Governor Janet Mills who stood up to the cruelest today!
21st February 2025
21st Feb 25
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3647
photos
81
followers
38
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
northerncardinal
