Red in the Gold Thread by berelaxed
Red in the Gold Thread

The male Northern Cardinal is perhaps responsible for getting more people to open up a field guide than any other bird. ~allaboutbirds.org


For the Record,
This day came in with a weak sun that melted a bit of the ice fields surrounding the house.


All hands really dislike cruel people and really love Maine Governor Janet Mills who stood up to the cruelest today!
21st February 2025 21st Feb 25

Betsey

