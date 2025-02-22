White-Tailed Deer

White-tailed deer are tan to reddish-brown during the summer and a grayish-brown in winter months. The tail is brown with a dark center stripe above and white below. This species got its common name from showing the white underside of its tail as a warning of danger to other individuals.





We looked out the windows and saw these lovely creatures in the back garden. They were snacking on birdseed, a small one and two slightly larger ones. We watched them for about five minutes and I was able to get these shots with my trusty 300mm through the windows. Five lovely moments watching graceful creatures in the late afternoon light, very calming.





For the Record,

This day came in sunny with temps warm enough to melt a bit of the ice fields.





All hands extremely upset with the cruelty going on from the Oval Office.