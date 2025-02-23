Sign up
Previous
Photo 3649
Long Shadows
I have a little long shadow that goes in and out with me, And what can be the use of him her is more than I can see.
Robert Louis Stevenson
We took a short ride to Duxbury Beach for a glimpse of the ocean and long breaths of salty air. I couldn't resist a shot of our l-o-n-g shadows as well.
For the Record,
This day came in sunny and warmer with melting, it's safe to walk about once again.
All hands very unhappy with the Musk-Rat.
23rd February 2025
23rd Feb 25
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
