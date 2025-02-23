Long Shadows

I have a little long shadow that goes in and out with me, And what can be the use of him her is more than I can see.

Robert Louis Stevenson



We took a short ride to Duxbury Beach for a glimpse of the ocean and long breaths of salty air. I couldn't resist a shot of our l-o-n-g shadows as well.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and warmer with melting, it's safe to walk about once again.



All hands very unhappy with the Musk-Rat.