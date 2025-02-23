Previous
Long Shadows by berelaxed
Photo 3649

Long Shadows

I have a little long shadow that goes in and out with me, And what can be the use of him her is more than I can see.
Robert Louis Stevenson

We took a short ride to Duxbury Beach for a glimpse of the ocean and long breaths of salty air. I couldn't resist a shot of our l-o-n-g shadows as well.

For the Record,
This day came in sunny and warmer with melting, it's safe to walk about once again.

All hands very unhappy with the Musk-Rat.
Betsey

