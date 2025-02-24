Sign up
Photo 3650
The Third Anniversary
“Evil cannot be trusted.”
~ Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
For the Record,
This day came in sunny and much warmer with lots of ice melting away.
All hands more and more upset each day of this cruel administration.
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
