Previous
The Third Anniversary by berelaxed
Photo 3650

The Third Anniversary

“Evil cannot be trusted.”
~ Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.


For the Record,
This day came in sunny and much warmer with lots of ice melting away.


All hands more and more upset each day of this cruel administration.
24th February 2025 24th Feb 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
1000% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact