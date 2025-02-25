Sign up
Previous
Photo 3651
February Chippie
Not the best shot, but it's a thrill to see a chipmunk above ground in February. It was enjoying the melting and the warm temps.
For the Record,
This day came in cloudy, but with a spring like feel, and melting ice and snow.
All hands just disgusted and horrified with each unfolding news day.
25th February 2025
25th Feb 25
1
0
Tags
easternchipmunkinfebruary
Joan Robillard
ace
Cutie
February 25th, 2025
