February Chippie by berelaxed
February Chippie

Not the best shot, but it's a thrill to see a chipmunk above ground in February. It was enjoying the melting and the warm temps.

For the Record,
This day came in cloudy, but with a spring like feel, and melting ice and snow.

All hands just disgusted and horrified with each unfolding news day.
25th February 2025 25th Feb 25

Betsey

Cutie
February 25th, 2025  
