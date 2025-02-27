The Swing to Spring

Old to New



you can

feel it

in the

air,

the swing

to

spring,

old

to

new,

white to

green,

signs

of

spring

can now

be

seen.



but old

man

winter

still hangs

on

with ice

and

cold

chillingly

reluctant

to

release

his

hold.



For the Record,

This day came in dark and damp with warming temps, but drizzling rain.



All hands worried and upset.