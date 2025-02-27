Sign up
Photo 3653
The Swing to Spring
Old to New
you can
feel it
in the
air,
the swing
to
spring,
old
to
new,
white to
green,
signs
of
spring
can now
be
seen.
but old
man
winter
still hangs
on
with ice
and
cold
chillingly
reluctant
to
release
his
hold.
For the Record,
This day came in dark and damp with warming temps, but drizzling rain.
All hands worried and upset.
27th February 2025
27th Feb 25
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
changingseasons
