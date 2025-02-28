Previous
My Pocketbook Remained Zipped

Many consumers nationwide, including all at Dogcorner Cottage plan to participate in a 24-hour economic blackout on Friday, which started after midnight, to protest what we call corporate greed, companies that have rolled back their diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and President Donald Trump's efforts to eliminate federal DEI programs .

For the Record,
This day came in sunny and cooler. Most of the ice has melted on our patio.

The fool in the White House has embarrassed our nation today with his outrageous behavior along with his V.P. This outrageous set up, and bullying of the brave Ukrainian President was shameful.

All hands horrified.
Joan Robillard ace
Sorry I hadn't heard of this and went grocery shopping.
March 1st, 2025  
