For the Nest by berelaxed
Photo 3655

For the Nest

Happy March!


For the Record,
This day came in with sun and clouds. We're off to Portsmouth New Hampshire to meet a friend from Freeport for lunch.

All hands upset over the Oval Office nightmare yesterday
1st March 2025 1st Mar 25

Betsey

@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Joan Robillard ace
Already nesting-wonderful
March 1st, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
Nice capture. Looks like someone is preparing for spring.
March 1st, 2025  
