Photo 3655
For the Nest
Happy March!
For the Record,
This day came in with sun and clouds. We're off to Portsmouth New Hampshire to meet a friend from Freeport for lunch.
All hands upset over the Oval Office nightmare yesterday
1st March 2025
1st Mar 25
Betsey
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
nestingseason
Joan Robillard
ace
Already nesting-wonderful
March 1st, 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
Nice capture. Looks like someone is preparing for spring.
March 1st, 2025
