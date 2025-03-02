Avast Ye Squirrel!

Captain GrayBeard



ahoy,

patio pirate

adrift in the

breeze,

so expertly

seizing our

seedy

bounty

with just a

stretch

and a

squeeze.



belay

and begone,

leave the

booty

for birds,

but

i know

you will ignore

my

every

landlubber

words



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and very cold.



All hands applauding the protestors all over the USA, we will overcome!