Avast Ye Squirrel! by berelaxed
Avast Ye Squirrel!

Captain GrayBeard

ahoy,
patio pirate
adrift in the
breeze,
so expertly
seizing our
seedy
bounty
with just a
stretch
and a
squeeze.

belay
and begone,
leave the
booty
for birds,
but
i know
you will ignore
my
every
landlubber
words

For the Record,
This day came in sunny and very cold.

All hands applauding the protestors all over the USA, we will overcome!
2nd March 2025 2nd Mar 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Joan Robillard ace
They can be amazing
March 2nd, 2025  
