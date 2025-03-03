Sign up
Previous
Photo 3657
Afternoon Shadows on Red
We have so many handsome male cardinals. This guy rested for a bit on the heated birdbath before taking some long sips.Those big brown eyes too, so lovely.
For the Record,
This day came in old and sunny. We still have the pesky ice on parts of the patio.
All hands hoping not to have to invest in a new car. I read that the autocrat in our White House has some nifty tariff that could raise the price of some vehicles by $12,000, yes, 12K!
3rd March 2025
3rd Mar 25
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
northerncardinal
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
March 4th, 2025
