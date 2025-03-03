Afternoon Shadows on Red

We have so many handsome male cardinals. This guy rested for a bit on the heated birdbath before taking some long sips.Those big brown eyes too, so lovely.



For the Record,

This day came in old and sunny. We still have the pesky ice on parts of the patio.



All hands hoping not to have to invest in a new car. I read that the autocrat in our White House has some nifty tariff that could raise the price of some vehicles by $12,000, yes, 12K!