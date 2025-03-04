Previous
Blue by berelaxed
Blue

I'm feeling very blue about my country today. Heartbroken, frightened and ashamed.

Слава Україні! Slava Ukraini

For the Record,
This day came in cloudy with brisk winds.

All hands dismayed, disgusted but Defiant.
4th March 2025 4th Mar 25

Betsey

I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Martyn Drage ace
A great shot
March 4th, 2025  
Aimee Ann
Just wow! Fantastic photo Betsey
March 4th, 2025  
