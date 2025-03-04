Sign up
Previous
Photo 3658
Blue
I'm feeling very blue about my country today. Heartbroken, frightened and ashamed.
Слава Україні! Slava Ukraini
For the Record,
This day came in cloudy with brisk winds.
All hands dismayed, disgusted but Defiant.
4th March 2025
4th Mar 25
2
1
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Martyn Drage
ace
A great shot
March 4th, 2025
Aimee Ann
Just wow! Fantastic photo Betsey
March 4th, 2025
