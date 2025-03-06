The Face of Spring

Coupling Questions



a bright

red bird

asked the

muse

of spring what

really makes

the ladies

sing ?

soon answers

flowed

in warming

air.



the first one

was, you

must have

flair.

when coupled

with fine

fine red

feathers

it’s necessary

to assure your

summer nesting

pleasures.



you mate for

life

or so i’m

told

so, you must

be really, really

bold,

but remember

kindness

counts with your

feathered ladies

gold.



tenderly offer

tiny, tasty

treats

delivered lovingly

beak to beak

showing your

interest

in her will

be never be

beat.



For the Record,

This day came in warm with dark skies and a hint of drizzle.



All hands very down and disgusted