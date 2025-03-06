Previous
The Face of Spring by berelaxed
The Face of Spring

Coupling Questions

a bright
red bird
asked the
muse
of spring what
really makes
the ladies
sing ?
soon answers
flowed
in warming
air.

the first one
was, you
must have
flair.
when coupled
with fine
fine red
feathers
it’s necessary
to assure your
summer nesting
pleasures.

you mate for
life
or so i’m
told
so, you must
be really, really
bold,
but remember
kindness
counts with your
feathered ladies
gold.

tenderly offer
tiny, tasty
treats
delivered lovingly
beak to beak
showing your
interest
in her will
be never be
beat.

For the Record,
This day came in warm with dark skies and a hint of drizzle.

All hands very down and disgusted
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Photo Details

