What if... by berelaxed
What if...

...there are TARIFFS on PEANUTS!

For the Record,
This day came in cooler with wild winds. We had a power outage this morning.

All hands fed up and disgusted and it's only 6 weeks or something into this endless nightmare of cuts and tariffs.
7th March 2025 7th Mar 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
