Fried Lobster

We had to do an errand in Wareham this afternoon and just happened to be close to the Lobster Pot for one of our favorite treats, fried lobster. It was as delicious as usual. We chatted with the owner as always and enjoyed the beautiful day, a bit chilly and windy, but lovely.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny, but with a very brisk wind.



All hands trying to forget just for a bit about the nasty goings on in our country.