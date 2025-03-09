White Breasted Nuthatch

"Many Massachusetts birds cling and crawl on the trunks of trees, but only the curious little nuthatches descend trees head-first. The name “nuthatch” comes from the way these birds deal with tough seeds. A nuthatch will wedge the seed into a bark crevice or branch crotch and use their chisel-like bill to “hatchet” the “nut” open. "



~Massaudubon.org



For the Record,

This day came in with the spring ahead, daylight savings time. It was warmer with less wind. We did some yard work, picking up fallen sticks and branches.



All hands worried in very troubled times.