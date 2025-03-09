Previous
White Breasted Nuthatch by berelaxed
Photo 3663

White Breasted Nuthatch

"Many Massachusetts birds cling and crawl on the trunks of trees, but only the curious little nuthatches descend trees head-first. The name “nuthatch” comes from the way these birds deal with tough seeds. A nuthatch will wedge the seed into a bark crevice or branch crotch and use their chisel-like bill to “hatchet” the “nut” open. "

~Massaudubon.org

For the Record,
This day came in with the spring ahead, daylight savings time. It was warmer with less wind. We did some yard work, picking up fallen sticks and branches.

All hands worried in very troubled times.
9th March 2025 9th Mar 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
1003% complete

View this month »

