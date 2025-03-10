Sign up
Photo 3664
Photo 3664
Window Gazer
“Just watching my cats can make me happy.” ~Paula Cole
For the Record,
This day came in sunny and warm. T will arrive home in the light tonight after work with the time change.
All hands more horrified each passing day.
10th March 2025
10th Mar 25
1
0
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3657
3658
3659
3660
3661
3662
3663
3664
Tags
raven
Joan Robillard
ace
Soon they will be able to go outside.
March 10th, 2025
