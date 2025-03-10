Previous
Window Gazer by berelaxed
Photo 3664

Window Gazer

“Just watching my cats can make me happy.” ~Paula Cole

For the Record,
This day came in sunny and warm. T will arrive home in the light tonight after work with the time change.

All hands more horrified each passing day.
10th March 2025 10th Mar 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
1003% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Soon they will be able to go outside.
March 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact