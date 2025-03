Sunset and Scarlet

The cardinals are the latest birds at the feeders as the day comes to a close. Two females and four males were flitting around in the sunset, enjoying their last seeds of the day. The setting sun made a dramatic shot.



For the Record,

This day came in warm and sunny with a strong wind.



All hands wish we never heard the word tariff, but alas it's a chaotic on and off too often used word.