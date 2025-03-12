Not the Department of Education???!!

This chipmunk's facial expression is quite close to mine, an American retired public school teacher.



"At least 800 education department research employees and outside partners have lost jobs. The cuts will decimate research and data collection.



Deep cuts to staff and funding in the Department of Education will deal a major blow to the public’s understanding of how American students are performing and what schools can do to improve.

On Tuesday evening, at least 100 federal workers who focus on education research, student testing and basic data collection were laid off from the Department of Education, part of a bloodletting of 1,300 staffers."

~New York Times





For the Record,

This day came in sunny and cooler. I had a visit from Hunter this morning, that cheered me, but I fear for the federal funding loss to public schools. The never ending chaos continues.



All hands upset with the daily chaos and corruption taking place in broad daylight.