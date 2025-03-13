Sign up
Photo 3667
Photo 3667
Welcomed Signs of Spring
Daffodils,
That come before the swallow dares, and take
The winds of March with beauty.
~William Shakespeare
For the Record,
This day came in with a brisk March wind.
All hands buoyed a bit with the discovery of budded daffodils on the edge of our wood.
13th March 2025
13th Mar 25
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
daffodils
,
leicasl
