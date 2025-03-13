Previous
Welcomed Signs of Spring by berelaxed
Photo 3667

Welcomed Signs of Spring

Daffodils,
That come before the swallow dares, and take
The winds of March with beauty.
~William Shakespeare

For the Record,
This day came in with a brisk March wind.

All hands buoyed a bit with the discovery of budded daffodils on the edge of our wood.
13th March 2025 13th Mar 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
1004% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact