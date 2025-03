Pi Day for Squirrels

Pi Day



Celebration



Pi Day is an annual celebration of the mathematical constant π. Pi Day is observed on March 14 since 3, 1, and 4 are the first three significant figures of π, and was first celebrated in the United States.



The Dogcorner Squirrels and Chippies enjoyed the day. They absolutely enjoyed their Nut Pie. We will be enjoying a pizza pie for dinner tonight.





For the Record,

This day came in sunny and warm.





All hands exhausted at the end of the week from the chaos in Washington.