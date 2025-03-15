Sign up
Previous
Photo 3669
Sunshine
We may have stress, but we still have the sun. This was on the sidewalk at some shops where we were doing some errands today.
For the Record,
This day came in with sun and warm temps, but a chilly March wind.
All hands trying to manage our stress.
15th March 2025
15th Mar 25
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
