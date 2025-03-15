Previous
Sunshine by berelaxed
Sunshine

We may have stress, but we still have the sun. This was on the sidewalk at some shops where we were doing some errands today.

For the Record,
This day came in with sun and warm temps, but a chilly March wind.

All hands trying to manage our stress.
15th March 2025 15th Mar 25

Betsey

@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
