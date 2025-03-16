The Day Before

We went to one of T’s sister’s for a day before St. Patrick’s Day New England Boiled dinner. Corned beef, boiled cabbage , carrots, turnips and potatoes. Another one of T’s sisters brought homemade Irish Bread. It was all delicious and a fun family afternoon.



For the Record,

This day came in cloudy with increasing wind. A heavy rainstorm is predicted with damaging winds tonight and tomorrow. It was very warm and balmy all day.



All hands afraid to listen or watch the news. New horrors and cuts are now a daily occurrence. It’s a very scary time in the old USA.