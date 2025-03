Happy St. Patrick's Day

For the whole world is Irish on the seventeenth o' March!"

~Thomas Augustine Daly



Some of the collage photos are from trips to Ireland in 2019 and 2024. The handwritten St. Patrick's Day message was written by my maternal grandmother, Nora Mahoney to her paternal grandfather when she was10 on March 17, 1903.



For the Record,

This day came in warm and rainy after a very stormy and windy night.



All hands wondering what horrifying Oval Office orders will spew forth today.