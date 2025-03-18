Previous
Seeing Red by berelaxed
Photo 3672

Seeing Red

This flash of brilliant red is a positive. Most of the time I'm seeing red after hearing the news!

For the Record,
This day came in sunny and breezy.

All hands the same, disgusted with the cruelty of the endless government cuts.
Betsey

Joanne Diochon ace
Thank heavens for these little beauties of nature to cheer up our days. Especially these days.
March 19th, 2025  
