Previous
Photo 3672
Seeing Red
This flash of brilliant red is a positive. Most of the time I'm seeing red after hearing the news!
For the Record,
This day came in sunny and breezy.
All hands the same, disgusted with the cruelty of the endless government cuts.
18th March 2025
18th Mar 25
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Joanne Diochon
ace
Thank heavens for these little beauties of nature to cheer up our days. Especially these days.
March 19th, 2025
