Hanover Garden Club MorningSocial

Our Garden Club officially begins meeting in April through November. We had a little morning get together to pass out our program books and welcome spring. These fruit skewers were my contribution as a board member. We had blueberry scones, deviled eggs( our president has chickens and made the eggs) coffee cakes, spinach squares and bagels. It was nice to see folks after the winter months that we don't hold monthly meetings.



For the Record,

This day came in warm and looks like rain.



All hands upset as the Department of Education is on the chopping block to be dismantled today.