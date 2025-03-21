Sign up
Previous
Photo 3675
Sunset
"You know, one loves the sunset, when one is so sad."
~The Little Prince
I painted today and tried to avoid the news, but I always break down and have to know...then I really breakdown. It has been a sad week in the USA if you love democracy.
For the Record,
This day came in dark and cloudy with a cold wind. Later in the afternoon the sun broke through and I watched the last fire of it setting through our woods.
All hands glad it's Friday after a long week.
21st March 2025
21st Mar 25
1
0
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3675
photos
83
followers
39
following
1006% complete
View this month »
3668
3669
3670
3671
3672
3673
3674
3675
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
summerfield
ace
i love the Little Prince, he is so wise, isn't he?
the news these days are so bad it's mesmerizing. no matter how much you try to avoid it, you just have to know.
the other night i was so ensconced in painting it took quite a while for me to realize there was a persistent drone of an airplane or airplanes. i thought the americans were finally invading us. a lot of people are suffering from nerves from all the talks of tariffs, inflation, invasion, 51st state. it's probably why my stomach's always in a knot. let's hope and pray it will get better soon; it's all we can do.
the light filtering through the darkness in your photo certainly captures the mood. aces!
March 22nd, 2025
