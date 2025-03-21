Sunset

"You know, one loves the sunset, when one is so sad."



~The Little Prince





I painted today and tried to avoid the news, but I always break down and have to know...then I really breakdown. It has been a sad week in the USA if you love democracy.



For the Record,

This day came in dark and cloudy with a cold wind. Later in the afternoon the sun broke through and I watched the last fire of it setting through our woods.



All hands glad it's Friday after a long week.