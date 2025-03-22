Previous
Sunlit Starling by berelaxed
Photo 3676

Sunlit Starling

"All the European Starlings in North America descended from 100 birds set loose in New York's Central Park in the early 1890s. The birds were intentionally released by a group who wanted America to have all the birds that Shakespeare ever mentioned. It took several tries, but eventually the population took off. Today, more than 200 million European Starlings range from Alaska to Mexico, and many people consider them pests.

It is possible to tell the sex of two adults of a breeding pair of Starlings. The male does have much more glossy plumage but an even more obvious feature is that from mid-February onwards, breeding male Starlings will have a blue blush at the base of their bill and in females this is pink."

~All About birds


This gent has gorgeous feathers in the bright sunlight. They are aggressive and gobble everything offered, but their colors are incredible.

For the Record,
This day came in sunny and warm with a stiff breeze.

All hands devastated by the cruel cuts to our institutions and daily life. Is this 2025 or 1939...
22nd March 2025 22nd Mar 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Joanne Diochon ace
I think they are attractive with those little heart shaped markings too. Interesting fact about the different coloured ‘blush’ near their beaks. Never knew that.
March 22nd, 2025  
