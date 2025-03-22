Sunlit Starling

"All the European Starlings in North America descended from 100 birds set loose in New York's Central Park in the early 1890s. The birds were intentionally released by a group who wanted America to have all the birds that Shakespeare ever mentioned. It took several tries, but eventually the population took off. Today, more than 200 million European Starlings range from Alaska to Mexico, and many people consider them pests.



It is possible to tell the sex of two adults of a breeding pair of Starlings. The male does have much more glossy plumage but an even more obvious feature is that from mid-February onwards, breeding male Starlings will have a blue blush at the base of their bill and in females this is pink."



~All About birds





This gent has gorgeous feathers in the bright sunlight. They are aggressive and gobble everything offered, but their colors are incredible.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and warm with a stiff breeze.



All hands devastated by the cruel cuts to our institutions and daily life. Is this 2025 or 1939...