Helping Nora

Nora, who will be 8 in May, had to select a country to learn about and then make a poster, model or book. She selected to do a poster of Sweden, knowing that our family has very good friends there. Nora wasn't born the last time our friends were here, but we talk about them and she knows lots about them. We spent about three hours working together. I had collected photos and clippings, she wrote out the captions. I found a video about Sweden for kids and she has been watching it. From one viewing she told me that soccer is called football, (fotboll ) and pronounced it correctly from the pronunciation she heard on the video yesterday. The project was pretty impossible for a second grader to do by herself, but having been to Sweden eight times myself since 1972, I was selected as the adult helper. We had fun, but I have to admit I'm a bit tired and glad to be retired teacher. She was really easy to work with and left feeling proud of herself.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and chilly.



All hands afraid of what next week may bring from the Oval Office.