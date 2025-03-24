Previous
Rainy Day Wren by berelaxed
Rainy Day Wren

Lots of wet birds and squirrels today. It rained here, but snowed further north. It's still March in New England.

For the Record.
This day came in dark with drizzle, then rain.

All hands continually concerned.
Betsey

@berelaxed
Madeleine Pennock ace
A delightful capture!
March 25th, 2025  
