Coiled and Cold

I spotted a small garter snake this morning.I was marking some Norway Maple saplings for Carlos, our garden helper to remove today. It was waiting in the leaves for some spring sunbeams that were creeping closer.



"Common Garter Snake

Thamnophis sirtalis (18-26", up to 48")Generally, you can recognize this most common of all New England snakes by its pattern of yellow stripes on a black or brown background. Although the pattern is variable, it usually consists of a narrow stripe down the middle of the back and a broad stripe on each side. Between the center and each side stripe are two rows of alternating black spots. A dark line separating the yellow side stripe from the belly is not particularly bold as it is in the ribbon snake. Background color is usually brown or black, but may be somewhat green or reddish. Stripes may be tan, yellow or orange. A garter snake will occasionally appear more checkered than striped. The scales are keeled and the belly is yellow or pale green.

Garter snakes generally mate after emerging from hibernation in March or April. Females give birth to 12-40 young any time from July through October.



Garter snakes occupy a variety of habitats including pond and stream edges, wetlands, forests, fields, rocky hillsides and residential areas. They are often observed as they bask on rocks, wood piles, stone walls, hedges and swimming pool decks. Although they feed on a variety of small animals, garter snakes' primary prey are earthworms and amphibians."



~masnake.org



For the Record,

This day came in cool with warming sun, but a brisk March wind.



All hands shocked by the latest national security nightmare, the online group chat on Signal.