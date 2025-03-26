Sign up
Photo 3680
"Hey, more peanuts, please!"
"One cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one has not dined well."
~Virginia Woolf
For the Record,
This day came in with clouds and cool temps.
All hands stressed by the news today and every single day now.
26th March 2025
26th Mar 25
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
easterngraysquirrel
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
March 26th, 2025
