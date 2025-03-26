Previous
"Hey, more peanuts, please!" by berelaxed
Photo 3680

"Hey, more peanuts, please!"

"One cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one has not dined well."

~Virginia Woolf

For the Record,
This day came in with clouds and cool temps.

All hands stressed by the news today and every single day now.
26th March 2025 26th Mar 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
1008% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
March 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact