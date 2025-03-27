Previous
Penny for his thoughts ... by berelaxed
Photo 3681

Penny for his thoughts ...

"Ah, let's see, I'll have a Nutty Martini. Um, yeah, Frangelico, simple syrup, and hold the vodka, please. May I have a side of peanuts too, no salt, no shells? Thanks, I just had a run in with a Red Squirrel and I really need a drink!"

~Rocket J. Squirrel

I witnessed the 'run in' which seemed more like some somersaults, biting and a lengthy chase where the Red was the definite winner.

For the Record,
This day came in cool with some sun early followed by clouds.

All hands thinking about...don't know what you've got till it's gone , cause boy is that relevant every day now!
27th March 2025 27th Mar 25

