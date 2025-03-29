Strut Mr. Turkey

Romeo Turkey and one object of his affection from his harem of at least 15 hens following him.



"The color of a turkey’s head indicates its state of mind. The typical coloration is red, white and blue. Generally, this is a gobbler feeling itself and having great confidence. Often, the more white displayed, the more dominant it feels. In contrast, the more red showing, the more fear or submission it’s expressing."

~nwtf.org



"The generic collective noun for turkeys is flock, used as a general term for groups of several other bird species including ducks in flight, gulls and starlings. It simply means a number of birds that have congregated together.

Although the origins of ‘rafter’ as a collective noun for turkeys are unclear, it’s believed to refer to their off-ground roosting habits in barns, trees and beams. Another suggested meaning is that the word ‘rafter’ is derived from the Greek word ‘‘rhaptein’ which means ‘stitched together’. When wild turkey flocks move together, their feathers appear closely woven together."

~birdfact.org



Extra, a portrait of Romeo



We had a whole flock here after peanuts. For the last eleven years we have ordered 30 pound boxes of peanuts regularly for all the critters. The peanuts from Nuts.com were an expensive splurge, but they just raised the price by 100%! We're trying a cheaper company.



For the Record,

This day came in with cool drizzle and dark skies.



All hands struggling with the changes and losses each day.