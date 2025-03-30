Tumbling Tails

I watched this squirrel tussle that was very acrobatic, ending in a long chase. I don't know what the problem was, but it was a tale of tumbling tails.



We had a get together this afternoon and early evening with friends who live close by. Hilarious fun, singing old protest songs with a piano playing host and his son and another friend with guitars. We planned to make signs for the protest march we are all going to in Boston, April 5th, but we were having too much fun chatting and laughing. It felt so good to laugh with like minded friends. K is very funny and he offered Canadian whisky and Mexican beer along with the protest songs. Their next door neighbors, a retired couple, knew they were having friends over. They knocked on the door, masked and dressed all in black as Ice Agents to arrest us. We got a kick out of it, but the actual agents are terrifying and nothing to laugh about.