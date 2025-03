Lady Fianna of Standish

She may have been born in a barn that she shared with 17 others, but she was aware of her potential. She then made her way to Standish Humane Society as a penniless and homeless 7 month old, still hopeful. Somehow, she realized that she was no ragtag feral, she was a Lady! So, here on a very dismal day, she is surveying her Ladyship’s birds, beasties and land.



For the Record,

This day came in dark and warm with a blustery wind.



All hands looking forward to April and all the opening daffodils.