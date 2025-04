Birthday Excursion

T, and Greg and I went into Boston today to see the Titanic Artifact Exhibition for a birthday treat(born in 1949, do the math). It was really well done, respectful and so many delicate artifacts and stories. We then had delicious seafood overlooking the water at Legal Seafood. As my dear friend, Dolly says, it was a Royal Day.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny, windy and quite cold.



All hands enjoyed the day and no political news!