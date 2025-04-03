Previous
Rainy Day Red-Winged Blackbird by berelaxed
Rainy Day Red-Winged Blackbird

This fellow often accompanies the starlings at our feeders. I like the raindrops on his feathers today and his wonderful song.

"There’s no missing a Red-winged Blackbird’s song—and for good reason. Their trademark vocalization, a loud conk-la-REE! that culminates in an intimidating trill, is often their first line of defense. Researchers have found that non-singing birds are more likely to have their territory encroached upon by rivals. Males will typically combine the song with a forward lean and tail feathers spread out."


~audubon.org


For the Record,
This day came in warm and rainy with one brief moment of sun.


All hands upset by the tariffs.
3rd April 2025 3rd Apr 25

Betsey

I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Joanne Diochon ace
He's a beauty, with his colourful shoulder patch showing.
April 4th, 2025  
