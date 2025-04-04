Previous
Resting Raven by berelaxed
Resting Raven

“Even the sleepiest cat is always half awake.”
~Proverb

For the Record,
This day came in very warm with sun and clouds. Boston Protest in the rain coming up tomorrow.

All hands in shock over the Stock Market falling off the cliff!
4th April 2025 4th Apr 25

Betsey

Betsey
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Joan Robillard ace
Take Care tomorrow. Wonderful shot.
April 4th, 2025  
