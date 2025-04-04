Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3689
Resting Raven
“Even the sleepiest cat is always half awake.”
~Proverb
For the Record,
This day came in very warm with sun and clouds. Boston Protest in the rain coming up tomorrow.
All hands in shock over the Stock Market falling off the cliff!
4th April 2025
4th Apr 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3689
photos
84
followers
39
following
1010% complete
View this month »
3682
3683
3684
3685
3686
3687
3688
3689
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
raven
,
leicasl
Joan Robillard
ace
Take Care tomorrow. Wonderful shot.
April 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close