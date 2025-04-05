Previous
Hands Off Boston Protest by berelaxed
Hands Off Boston Protest

We and 100, 000 others braved the cold rain to protest and speak out for Democracy. It felt good to fight with so many people like minded people.

For the Record
This day came in dark and chilly with showers and heavier rain towards the end of the protest.

All hands feeling proud and full of fight!
Betsey

Corinne C ace
Such a great post!
April 6th, 2025  
