Previous
Photo 3690
Hands Off Boston Protest
We and 100, 000 others braved the cold rain to protest and speak out for Democracy. It felt good to fight with so many people like minded people.
For the Record
This day came in dark and chilly with showers and heavier rain towards the end of the protest.
All hands feeling proud and full of fight!
5th April 2025
5th Apr 25
1
1
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
april5handsoff
Corinne C
ace
Such a great post!
April 6th, 2025
