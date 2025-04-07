Previous
Rainy Day Magnolia by berelaxed
Photo 3692

Rainy Day Magnolia

A dark and dismal Black Monday if you follow the US Stock Market. Things look as stormy as the raindrops falling on tone deaf ears.

For the Record,
This day came in with rain falling like the Stock Market.

All hands appalled.
