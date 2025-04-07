Sign up
Previous
Photo 3692
Rainy Day Magnolia
A dark and dismal Black Monday if you follow the US Stock Market. Things look as stormy as the raindrops falling on tone deaf ears.
For the Record,
This day came in with rain falling like the Stock Market.
All hands appalled.
7th April 2025
7th Apr 25
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3692
photos
83
followers
39
following
Tags
magnolia
,
nikor300mm
